TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

TuSimple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.73. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

