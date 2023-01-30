TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
TuSimple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.73. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28.
Institutional Trading of TuSimple
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 31.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
