Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $30.36 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

