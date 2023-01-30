Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $18.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Uniper from €2.20 ($2.39) to €2.00 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Uniper Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. Uniper has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

