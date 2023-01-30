United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $399.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $341.00 to $399.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $419.82.

Shares of URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $438.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

