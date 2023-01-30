Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 952,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after purchasing an additional 948,593 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

