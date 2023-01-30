Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $3,150,500.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VRTX stock opened at $321.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

