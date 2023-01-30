VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

