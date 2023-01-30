VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VZIO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.89.

VIZIO Price Performance

NYSE:VZIO opened at $8.84 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VIZIO will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

