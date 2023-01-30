Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DASH opened at $58.63 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

