Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Short Interest Update

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,480,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 112,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.91 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

