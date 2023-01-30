Wedbush Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

