Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wejo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wejo Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wejo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.
Wejo Group Stock Performance
Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Wejo Group had a negative return on equity of 37,962.51% and a negative net margin of 3,626.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wejo Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wejo Group Company Profile
Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.
Featured Stories
