Wells Fargo & Company Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $112.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.5 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.