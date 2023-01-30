Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $73.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $68.43 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

