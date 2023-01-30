Wells Fargo & Company Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $115.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Stories

