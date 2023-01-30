Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Welltower worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $75.19 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

