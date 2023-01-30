Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $53.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $45.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

