WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $96.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

WNS stock opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

