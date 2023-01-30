Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WWW opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Articles

