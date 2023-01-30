Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.82 million. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

