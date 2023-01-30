Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 912 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $73.95 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

