XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) & AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AZZ and XPEL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $902.66 million 1.15 $84.02 million ($1.05) -39.77 XPEL $259.26 million 8.01 $31.57 million $1.41 53.31

AZZ has higher revenue and earnings than XPEL. AZZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 XPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AZZ and XPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.

AZZ presently has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.14%. XPEL has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.41%. Given XPEL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPEL is more favorable than AZZ.

Risk & Volatility

AZZ has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPEL has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of XPEL shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AZZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of XPEL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and XPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -2.46% 15.04% 5.30% XPEL 12.43% 40.61% 22.06%

Summary

XPEL beats AZZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment consists of aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil, primarily serving the construction, appliance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), container, transportation and other end markets in the United States. The AZZ Infrastructure Solutions segment consists of the company’s investment in and equity in earnings of the AIS JV, which provides specialized products and services designed to support primarily industrial and electrical applications. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc. manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products. In addition, the company offers paint protection kits, car wash products, after-care products, and installation tools through its website. It sells its products to independent installers and new car dealerships, third-party distributors, and company-owned installation centers, as well as through franchisees and online sales channels. The company serves in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. XPEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

