Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $30.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,933 shares of company stock valued at $346,058 over the last 90 days. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

