Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,319 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,064,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,893 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

