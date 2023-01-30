Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $317.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.06. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $520.32.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

