Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $165.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

