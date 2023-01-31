11,877 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMX stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

