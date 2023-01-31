1,301 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.7 %

BDX opened at $250.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

