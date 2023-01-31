14,454 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

OWL stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.46 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

