adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,157,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,659.8 days.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $160.38 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $287.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

