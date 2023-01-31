Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Adler Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

