Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of ADPPF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Adler Group has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97.
About Adler Group
