Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 2.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $363.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day moving average of $347.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

