Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,602,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,819,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Africa Oil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $961.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

