ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($41.09) to €37.50 ($40.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($58.15) to €49.50 ($53.80) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

