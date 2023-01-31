AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AGL Energy Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
AGL Energy Company Profile
