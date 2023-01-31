Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.32.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $26.36 billion for the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

