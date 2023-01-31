Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $313.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average of $272.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

