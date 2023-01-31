Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 591,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

