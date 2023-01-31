American Superconductor (AMSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of AMSC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,455.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.