AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.37. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

