API3 (API3) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.96 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. API3 has a market capitalization of $93.35 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00006581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

