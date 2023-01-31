Apple (AAPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.
About Apple
Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.
