Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in January

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.5 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCVF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

