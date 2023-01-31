Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,743,044 shares of company stock valued at $177,712,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.