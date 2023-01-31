Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

