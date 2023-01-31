Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.