Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $325.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
