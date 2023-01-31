Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

