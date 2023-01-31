Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,523,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,021.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,754.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,414.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,569.80. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

