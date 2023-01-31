Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

