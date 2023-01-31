ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,700 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,037.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASMPT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

